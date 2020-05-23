Man United transfer news: talks held with midfielder’s agent, £10m deal for defender on the cards

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on adding more players to his squad following signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The United boss is keen on bolstering his squad this summer as the Red Devils look likely to have a busy summer transfer window.

Adrien Rabiot – Paul Pogba

According to Calciomercato via Le10Sport, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is assessing ways in which the club can sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer.

The report states that Juventus will be willing to offer Douglas Costa or Adrien Rabiot as part of a swap deal that could see Pogba return to Turin.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly made contact with Adrien Rabiot’s agent who is also his mother regarding a move to Old Trafford according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Rabiot reportedly fell out with his current club Juventus earlier this month by refusing to return to training and a move away from Turin seems likely to be on the cards for the wantaway Frenchman.

Nuno Mendes

Elsewhere, according to the Daily Star, the Red Devils are vying to sign Sporting left-back Nuno Mendes in a deal worth over £10m.

The 17-year-old youngster has been tipped for bright future and United reportedly turned their sights to him after a recommendation from former United star Nani.

However, Mendes is yet to make a senior appearance for Sporting and his contract with the Portuguese club expires in 2021 with United firmly interested in signing him.