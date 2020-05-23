According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are in discussions over the signing of Sporting starlet Nuno Mendes in a deal worth over £10m.
The Star report that the 17-year-old full-back is keen on a move to Old Trafford, United’s interest in the talent appears to stem from a glowing recommendation from former star Nani.
It’s even claimed that the Manchester outfit discussed the Portugal Under-19s star when they signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting in the January transfer window.
The left-back’s contract expires in 2021 and the star report that Mendes has rejected Sporting’s offer of a new two-year deal, as he’s keen on seeing the options available to him.
Mendes is yet to make his senior debut for the Portuguese giants, but he’s a staple in the club’s Under-23s side, with the ace making 17 appearances this season – scoring one goal and adding three assists.
The Star report that Mendes does however train with the first-team squad and that clubs in Spain and Italy are also hoping to secure his signature.
Mendes has represented Portugal at Under-16s, 17s, 18s and 19s level – it’s clear that the attack-minded full-back is regarded as one of the nation’s most promising talents.
Even given Brandon Williams’ emergence as an important first-team player for the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could do with another option at left-back as Luke Shaw flourished as part of a centre-back trio in the games leading up to football’s suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.