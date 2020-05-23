Pochettino has received a ‘good offer’ from Newcastle, Spurs legend confirms

Former Spurs and Argentina player Ossie Ardiles has confirmed that his good friend Mauricio Pochettino has been offered the job to manage Newcastle, according to a report in the Mirror.

Pochettino has been widely tipped to become the new manager at St.James’ Park after the club’s proposed £300m Saudi takeover is confirmed.

Former Spurs midfielder Ardiles is a close friend of Pochettino and lives in London and commented on the Argentine boss taking over at Newcastle.

Speaking about Pochettino and his intended new job at Newcastle, Ardiles said:

“Mauricio is fine in England. He is linked with Newcastle United and when he spoke directly to that club there were many first-rate people involved who made him a good offer.”

“Mauricio had a (contractual) relationship with Tottenham, but last Tuesday his situation was unlocked and he is free to coach.”

“In this way, he will hear offers again, but Newcastle is a firm possibility to work again. He will take his time to think and wait a little for all this to happen.”

Ardiles reckons that Newcastle will be getting one of the top three managers in the world in Pochettino and further said:

“Mauricio is an absolutely top-level technician. He is one of the three best technicians in the world.”

“He can manage wherever he wants. Here, or in Spain, in France or Italy.”

“But he really likes managing in England. There are a few very large teams that can appoint him – and one of them is going to be chosen.”

It’s certain that should Pochettino sign on as Newcastle boss, he could bring the club to the level he managed to bring Spurs to in recent years, before being sacked by the London outfit.

It’s certainly exciting times on Tyneside and the club will surely be in great hands if they sign Pochettino who could make them a formidable outfit.