Real Madrid set sights on talented ace to address issue but face stiff competition

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, but Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are said to also be targeting the Norwegian ace.

Despite the fact that Los Blancos have only conceded 19 goals in their 27 La Liga games so far this season, which gives them the best defensive record in the top flight, there are still potential concerns in that department.

Stalwart Sergio Ramos turns 35 next year while his current contract expires in 2021, and beyond Raphael Varane, there is a concerning lack of quality depth with Eder Militao struggling to impress in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu, while Nacho would be the only other option available.

In turn, a signing to help provide more quality competition and cover would arguably be a sensible move from the Spanish giants, and it appears as though they could be lining a move up.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that Ajer is on their transfer radar, but the 22-year-old is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Man City.

He’s certainly impressed for Celtic since his move in 2017, establishing himself as a fundamental figure in the side this season having made 49 appearances across all competitions.

Given the calibre of the clubs said to be interested in him, he is clearly doing something right to gain that sort of attention and so it remains to be seen if Real Madrid are serious about making their move, and whether or not they can convince Celtic to approve of an exit.

It’s suggested in the report above that Madrid could be eyeing alternatives to RB Leipzig ace Dayot Upamecano, and Ajer could now be on that shortlist. Time will tell though if they can fend off their rivals and swoop to address what could become a more prevalent problem for Zinedine Zidane in the coming years.

