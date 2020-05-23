After another two-goal performance for Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, highly-rated striker, Kai Havertz, spoke about the rumours on his future.

According to football.london, both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in hiring the hit-man, and he’s aware of the rumours even if he prefers to remain coy at present.

“I do not like to say, of course, that there is a lot of speculation. I’m concentrating on this season and will see what happens afterwards,” he said to Sky TV in Germany, cited by football.london.

“I am very grateful to Leverkusen and I don’t want to mess it up in any way.”

Havertz’s star continues to rise, as two braces in two games would attest to.

He appears to be able to score every type of goal with ease, and is likely to come in at significantly less, transfer fee wise, than the likes of Erling Haaland.

At 20 years of age, he’s only Haaland’s senior by a year, and has already proved his worth in what is a competitive German top-flight.

Taking a step up to the Premier League would seem to be a natural progression for a player with his obvious talents, and once the season is out of the way, it shouldn’t take too long for Havertz to end up with a new employer.