Spain’s Prime Minister says La Liga can resume from June 8

The Spanish government has given La Liga and the other Spanish football leagues the green light to resume from June 8.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave the go-ahead which would see all football in the country restart after suspension due to the coronavirus.

Clubs in Spain have been in training for a few weeks now and are now set to step up their preparations for the resumption of the season.

La Liga is scheduled to resume on 12th June with the games to be held behind closed doors without fans in the stadium while adhering to strict health guidelines are regulations.

This news comes shortly after the German Bundesliga began last week becoming the first of the top five European leagues to resume their season.

It’s certain that La Liga will dovetail the Bundesliga in following a similar format to the German league once it restarts on 12th June.