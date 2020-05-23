As someone who shaped the Arsenal that we see today, it’s inconceivable that Arsene Wenger will never return to the club for whom he did so much.

However, that appears to be precisely what the Frenchman has decided, vowing that once he walked out of the door of the Emirates Stadium for the last time, there was no going back.

“Would I return to the Emirates Stadium? I always said to myself that I would be leaving Arsenal completely. That’s the decision I made,” he said on beIN Sports, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I managed the club for 1,235 games, I’ve had good and bad times there, but we always tried to defend the club’s values. And I think we managed to do it.”

When Wenger arrived in England back in the late 1990’s, little was really known about him, but the way in which he changed a culture and playing style, endeared him to everyone of a red and white persuasion in north London.

By the time he left the club, 22 years after joining, his methods had become a little stale, but Unai Emery was unable to bring the glory days back to the Gunners and now Mikel Arteta is tasked with building another legacy.

It’s doubtful that he, or anyone else will come close to achieving what Wenger managed, but even if it were possible, it’s a shame that Wenger won’t be around to see it.