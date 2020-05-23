Frank Lampard will have every right to feel aggrieved tonight after two more of his Chelsea players were found to have broken the guidelines put in place for social distancing.

Though the lockdown has clearly put a strain on everyone, the protocols are in place for a reason and professional football players, being the role models they are, need to be squeaky clean in this regard.

However, per the Daily Star, this isn’t the first time during the coronavirus pandemic that Blues players have fallen foul of the rules.

Mason Mount was warned after meeting up with West Ham’s Declan Rice in March to play a game of football, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape a week ago.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga will be reminded of their responsibilities after posing for photos with supporters, in direct contravention of the two-metre rule currently in place.

It’s another headache that Lampard doesn’t need as he looks to get his squad motivated for the final few games and, hopefully, a finish in the Champions League places.