Two more Premier League players test positive for Covid-19

In some worrying news for the Premier League, it was confirmed on Saturday night that two more players, from two different clubs, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Given that a total of 996 players and staff were tested last week, per football.london, two tests might be considered a victory of sorts, but the reality is that two is too many.

Some players are still refusing to train at present, and they’ll surely cite outbreaks such as those in the week as a legitimate reason why they won’t return to training and/or competitive action until their health and safety can absolutely be guaranteed.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” a Premier League statement released on Saturday night read, cited by football.london.

The identities of those with the positive test are being kept secret, but they will now need to isolate for a period of seven days, thus hindering their club’s willingness to get back to normality as quickly as practicable.

The difficulty for the Premier League now is whether to press ahead with the potential new start date for the remainder of the season, or not.