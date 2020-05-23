Two players Juventus are willing to offer in swap deal to land Man Utd superstar

Juventus could reportedly be open to including one of their stars in a player exchange proposal to Man Utd in an attempt to re-sign Paul Pogba.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the 27-year-old as he has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to ongoing injury troubles.

Prior to that, while it’s widely acknowledged that he is a world-class player when in form, his inconsistency has been an issue in his second spell at Old Trafford and it has led to constant scrutiny and criticism from some pundits and fans alike, which at times has arguably been unfair.

Nevertheless, with the addition of Bruno Fernandes in January coupled with the exciting options that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has in attack, pairing all that together with Pogba when he’s fully fit is perhaps his priority for now to help Man Utd enjoy a successful end to the campaign.

However, speculation over Pogba’s future refuses to go away, as Calciomercato report, via Le10Sport, that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is assessing his options to try and prise the World Cup-winning French International back to Turin.

It’s suggested that the reigning Serie A champions would be willing to offer either Adrien Rabiot or Douglas Costa in a swap deal to bring Pogba’s transfer fee down, but it remains to be seen if either appeal to United to persuade them to entertain talks.

Rabiot could arguably be a sensible consideration as he offers a replacement in midfield to fill the void immediately, although after an underwhelming couple of years at PSG and now Juve, it’s questionable as to whether he’d be an ideal option.

As for Costa, he turns 30 later this year and given his limited impact in the final third this season coupled with his injury problems, it’s also questionable as to whether Man Utd should be open to his arrival.

In turn, it remains to be seen what Man Utd’s stance on the matter is, but it’s difficult to see how offering either player in question would be enough for Juventus to convince them to green light an exit for Pogba.

—

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” – is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinking of anyone in particular? READ MORE…

—