Video: Arsenal defensive target Nico Elvedi makes insane goal-line block for Monchengladbach

Some Arsenal fans will absolutely love to see this superb goal-line block from rumoured target Nico Elvedi during Borussia Monchengladbach’s Bundesliga clash with Leverkusen this afternoon.

Wonderkid Kai Havertz saw an effort rattle off the crossbar, the ball spilled out to midfielder Kerem Demirbay who was just a few yards out.

Demirbay’s goal-bound effort was somehow blocked by Elvedi as he outstretched his leg to stop his side falling to a two-goal deficit.

According to the Sun via French outlet Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are eyeing a move for the centre-back in the next transfer window, Elvedi’s reportedly worth around £25m.

Take a look at the Swiss star’s stunning block below:

This was absolutely unreal! Nico Elvedi take a bow ? pic.twitter.com/KaiFkAQ3rU — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) May 23, 2020

Le10Sport claim that Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a long-term partner for William Saliba – who will officially join the Gunners for next season after being last summer from Saint Etienne.

Elvedi has made 33 appearances across all competitions this season, unfortunately his performance today ended on a sour note as a controversial penalty was awarded against him – allowing Leverkusen to score the all-important winner from the spot.

Elvedi, who has 17 caps for Switzerland to his name, could be a fine option for Arsenal as he’s also got plenty of experience at full-back.

Versatility should be a key factor when Arsenal recruit players as they’ve faced major struggles in their attempts to keep their best players fit over the last couple of years.

A block like this is probably the best thing a defender can ever do to prove his worth to interested clubs, should the Gunners prioritise a move for Elvedi?