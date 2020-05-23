Video: Chelsea target Jadon Sancho pulls off nutmeg immediately after coming on for Dortmund

In the 64th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, Jadon Sancho was brought on for Julian Brandt.

The tricky attacker wasted no time in showing off his talents by pulling off a silky nutmeg on Wolfsburg defender John Brooks within just 10 seconds of the ball being played after he entered the pitch.

Immediately after Brooks was on the wrong end of Sancho’s superb skill, the American defender decided to foul the England international to stop him in his tracks.

Bleacher Report that Chelsea are eyeing a move for the Londoner, but rivals Manchester United still remain favourites to secure the 20-year-old’s signature.

Take a look at the moment below:

Jadon Sancho was on the pitch for five seconds and he nutmegged a defender and got him booked ?#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/ci7JOiDuBR — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 23, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool target Marcus Thuram scores superb half-volley for Monchengladbach Manchester United ace names four of Red Devils’ biggest prospects Spain’s Prime Minister says La Liga can resume from June 8

Sancho actually revealed to the Telegraph that he was a boyhood fan of the Blues.

With all respect to the Bundesliga, it seems as though Sancho is levels above the majority of the defenders he comes up against and it would nice to see the sensation return to England in the next transfer window so we can see how he fares in the Premier League.