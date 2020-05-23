In the 51st minute of this afternoon’s clash between Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach, Marcus Thuram showed his quality by starting and finishing a fine move.

The youngster, who is the son of France’s highest-capped player of all-time Lillian Thuram, brilliantly chested down a ball from his goalkeeper to spark an opportunity.

Strike partner Alassane Plea then picked up the ball and played an inch-perfect pass into Thuram’s path, the exciting youngster completed the move by hitting the back of the net with a fine half-volley.

According to the Express via German reports, Thuram has attracted Liverpool’s interest in the last couple of weeks.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp is eyeing the addition of a backup forward in the next transfer window, Thurman could be an ideal option given the pace and power he’d bring to the front line.

Take a look at the forward’s fine finish below:

The chest down, the movement into space, the first time finish ? Marcus Thuram displaying his catalogue of ability here!#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/bF93yW7Rmg — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 23, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+.

The 22-year-old could be used in a similar capacity to Divock Origi due to his all-around attributes, the Frenchman is naturally a centre-forward but is comfortable when fielded on either wing.

Thuram has experienced a wonderful debut season with Monchengladbach, the ace now has 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season.

This strike also make is two in two games for Thuram since the Bundesliga returned after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, here’s his effort from last week – which he celebrated with a Fortnite dance.