Video: Real Madrid ace Achraf Hakimi’s wonderful finish for Dortmund after Sancho assist

In the 77th minute of today’s Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, Lucien Favre’s side punished their opponents with a rapid counter-attack.

Hakimi, who is in the final season of a two-year loan from Real Madrid to the German giants, showed his tireless work-rate and electric pace to charge forward from wing-back as soon as the ball was won.

Superstar attacker Jadon Sancho spearheaded the move, with the England international bearing down on goal he slipped the ball to the side into Hakimi’s path and 21-year-old made no mistake as he drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Take a look at the Moroccan star’s brilliant finish below:

Jadon Sancho just delivers ? Only minutes on the pitch and he lays on an assist for Achraf Hakimi ? A brilliant breakaway goal from Dortmund! pic.twitter.com/47R9IsmUEs — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 23, 2020

Hakimi has now registered eight goals and 10 assists 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

According to a report last month from Spanish publication Marca, Los Blancos are set to agree a new contract with the ace this summer which would run until 2023.

Hakimi has been phenomenal during his time at Dortmund, he’s firmly established himself as one of the world’s best full-back talents.

Given that the ace can play as a full-back or wing-back on either side, as well as a winger, Hakimi could be a fine option for Zinedine Zidane’s side next season.