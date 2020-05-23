Another eerie atmosphere greeted Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena for their match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

With no supporters in the stands, per the coronavirus protocols, every word could be easily heard, making for background noise, or lack of it, that will probably never feel right.

What is completely normal is Robert Lewandowski finding the net, as he did to hand the Bavarians a 3-0 lead in their Saturday evening match, his 27th of the 2019/20 season.

His superior movement in the area gave him half a yard on his marker and he powered home a header. Different game, same Lewandowski. Footage courtesy of BT Sport and Eleven Sport.