With Premier League football on the verge of a long-awaited return, that means that the summer transfer window is just around the corner, and one Manchester City star’s agent has spoken about speculation linking his client with Inter Milan.

Swap deals are almost certainly going to be the order of the day post-pandemic, with clubs tightening their belts for the immediate future, and City also have the added pressure of potentially not being in the Champions League for the next two seasons.

However, Hernan Reguera says that Sergio Aguero still isn’t going anywhere.

“Sergio has a contract with Manchester City until 2021,” Reguera told FCInterNews and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“There is no possibility that he will go away sooner. We’ll see what happens after that. I haven’t spoken to Inter, and the reason is very simple: Aguero is happy with the Citizens and has no intention of changing club.”

That’ll surely be a huge sigh of relief to Pep Guardiola who may struggle to bring in big names with no promise of European football for 24 months if City’s appeal fails.

At the end of his contract with the Citizens, the chance to move back to Argentina and end his career there would arguably be more appealing for the front man too, than another foray into Europe.