With the announcement that a former World Cup winner will definitely be leaving his club this summer, West Ham and Everton will be at the head of the queue for his signature.

Mario Gotze is still only 27 years of age, but Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, confirmed on Saturday that the German is no longer in their plans and will leave at the end of the current season.

“We will part ways with Mario Gotze this summer. It was a mutual and respectful decision. Mario is a great man,” Zorc said in Saturday’s pre-match press conference, cited by The Sun.

Since scoring the winner against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, Gotze’s career has slowly, but surely declined. To the point where Bild, cited by The Sun, suggest that the player will only be courted by ‘category b’ clubs.

The Hammers and the Toffees are unlikely to be enamoured by such a description, ditto AC Milan, but in an earlier report in The Sun, they were said to be interested although they wouldn’t match Gotze’s current £170,000 per week wages.

Gotze needs to resurrect his career soonest, and one can infer that if he’s willing to drop any potential financial demands, he could well have a new home in the Premier League for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.