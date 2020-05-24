Liverpool are eyeing a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to a report in the Sun.

According to the report, Traore is at the top of Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list as he bids to strengthen his Liverpool squad and ease the heavy reliance on his front three of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Traore has been a revelation at the Molineux and the 24-year-old has starred for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team, scoring six goals and racking up seven assists for the Premier League club in all competitions this season.

The former Barcelona winger Traore joined Wolves from Middlesbrough for £20m in 2018, according to the Sun, but his superb performances for Wolves this season have seen his value increase significantly.

The Sun reckon that Traore will be available for £60m and the report states that the former Barcelona attacker is also wanted by Manchester City and Manchester United.

Traore could be the ideal signing for the Reds given that Jurgen Klopp wants to relieve pressure off his front three and the pacy and powerful winger fits Liverpool’s playing style perfectly, however, Klopp must move to sign the forward soon as it seems a number of top clubs are interested in his services.