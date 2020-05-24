According to the Express, Arsenal are interested in signing William Saliba’s Saint Etienne centre-back partner Wesley Fofana in the next transfer window.

The Gunners signed Saliba last summer for a fee of £27m as per BBC Sport and the French starlet returned on loan to his boyhood club for this season.

The Ligue 1 outfit appear to have produced another top defensive talent in Fofana, who is now being linked to follow Saliba to the Emirates Stadium.

Fofana has broke into the French side’s first-team this season and has gone on to make 23 appearances across all competitions.

The Express report that Everton and AC Milan are also eyeing a move for the centre-back, it’s added that Saint Etienne are keen on agreeing a deal similar to the Saliba one – which would allow them to keep hold of Fofana for another season.

There’s already plenty of excitement surrounding Saliba’s official arrival to the Gunners, the ace, who is one of France’s top defensive talents looks capable of playing a key first-team role from the get-go.

Should Mikel Arteta’s side consider signing Fofana in a bid to not only help Saliba settle easier in north London, but also to create a potential long-term centre-back pairing that already have experience playing alongside each other?

Arteta has slightly steadied Arsenal’s otherwise shaky defence since his appointment as boss but the backline still doesn’t seem reliable enough for a side eyeing Champions League qualification.

With stalwarts David Luiz and Sokratis approaching the end of their successful careers, the Gunners would be wise to further strengthen in central defence in the near future.