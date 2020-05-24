It’s always bewildering that clubs can feature in the press one week where it appears they have no money to spend, only for a rumour about a big money transfer to spring up shortly after.

It’s hard to tell if Arsenal will spend a lot of money in the transfer market this Summer, they tend to be careful spenders anyway, so the current situation would give them an excuse to cut back even further.

Despite that, a report from Football Espana has indicated they are though to be leading the race to sign Philippe Coutinho this Summer.

The report confirms that Bayern Munich will not be taking up their option to sign him when his loan spell expires, and Barca are said to be looking for offers around €80m.

They claim that Man United and Chelsea are also thought to be interested, but Arsenal are said to be front of the queue at this point.

He’s had an odd career because he’s highly rated, but he’s only really excelled with Liverpool. He was disappointing with Inter Milan before he arrived at Anfield, while his stints with Barcelona and Bayern didn’t live up to the hype.

If he does cost that much then it’s a huge risk for any team to take, and they will need to hope that it was the Premier League that suited him, and not just Liverpool.

Arsenal did have success in the past when Alexis Sanchez struggled at Barca and he went on to shine at The Emirates, so they will be hoping the Brazilian can have a similar impact.