Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona star’s price slashed to £37m, Gunners rival Man Utd in race for £27m star, Brazilian forward drops hint

Arsenal are set to have a busy transfer window with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his squad with fresh signings.

The Emirates outfit were hit hard financially by the coronavirus which could hamper Arteta’s plans to spend on transfers this summer, however, the Gunners are looking at new signings nevertheless.

According to the Mirror, Barcelona have slashed their asking price for winger Ousmane Dembele to just £37m.

Despite spending heavily to sign the forward from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, Barcelona are willing to make a loss on Dembele with the club strapped for cash due to the coronavirus.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are vying to sign Dembele from Barcelona according to reports in Spanish media outlet Marca and his new asking price is well within their budget.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Man United are going head to head in the race to sign Juventus want-away midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is a major target for the Gunners, according to a report in Calciomercato.

However, it looks as though United are leading the race for Rabiot’s signature after reports emerged that the Red Devils have spoken to the player’s agent who is also his mother, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror and the player could be available for £27m as per the report.

Elsewhere, the Gunners have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Chelsea winger Willian.

The Brazilian has admitted that his situation at Chelsea is ‘difficult’ as translated by the Metro and the Blues winger is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, despite ongoing talks.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Willian for some time now by the Sun and should the Brazilian winger’s talks with Chelsea not lead to a resolution, he could be on the move as a free agent with his contract expiring this summer.