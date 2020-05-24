Arsenal are reportedly likely to offload Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the next transfer window as he’s fallen out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta.

The 22-year-old came through Arsenal’s academy and showed some promise during his early outings in the club’s first-team, but he’s failed to really develop as many would have hoped.

It now makes sense that Maitland-Niles could be sold as part of a potential transfer revamp this summer, with The Athletic tipping him to be one of the names to be shown the exit door at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen how much interest there is likely to be in the England Under-21 international, but he looks to have the makings of a solid performer in the Premier League, most likely for a lower-mid-table team.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed to see that this homegrown talent couldn’t really cut it in the senior side, but the north Londoners have other more promising youth players coming through.

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season, while Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah also look to have the potential to shine for Arteta’s side in the near future.