According to Football Espana via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keeping tabs on ace Diego Talaveron after some impressive performances for Sevilla’s youth team.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that the 18-year-old has bagged 22 goals in 22 games for Sevilla’s B team this season, it’s added that the ace’s attacking versatility make him an attractive option.

MD claim that Real Madrid, Ajax and some Premier League clubs are also eyeing a move for the ace, who is regarded as a clinical both-footed finisher with great dribbling and speed.

It’s added that Talaveron is in talks with Sevilla regarding a new contract, perhaps this means that interested clubs will have to act fast if they’re serious about securing his services.

Football Espana claim that the ace is valued at around €200,000, this seems like a bargain fee for such a promising talent.

As well as possibly offering Talaveron a new contract with improved terms, perhaps Sevilla should award the ace some opportunities in the first-team in a bid to convince the starlet that Andalusia is the best place for his development.