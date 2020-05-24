Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as an alternative to some of their other targets.

The Catalan giants are also looking into ambitious moves for big names like Neymar and Lautaro Martinez, according to Don Balon, but could also be tempted to try a move for Rashford.

Don Balon add that Rashford himself is currently prioritising staying with Man Utd, but that he could also become tempted to leave Old Trafford if he no longer feels they can offer him the best stage on which to fulfil his potential and win silverware.

The England international has been a big hit for the Red Devils in recent times, having particularly improved under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It would be a big blow for United to lose Rashford now, but they also shouldn’t be surprised if their best players consider their futures as long as the team remains outside of the Champions League and out of the running for major trophies.

Rashford has the talent to shine at Barcelona or most big clubs, and it would be intriguing to see how much better he could be in a stronger side.