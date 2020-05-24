Barcelona have finally decided what to do about Neymar

As football gears up across Europe and the leagues look to finally finish the remaining games in the 2019/20 campaign, Barcelona appear to be feverishly beavering away to bring in one particular big-name signing during the summer window.

However, according to Sport and cited by the Daily Express, it isn’t former Blaugrana and Brazilian international, Neymar, who they will be prioritising.

It’s been generally acknowledged that both Barcelona and the player would like to see a deal get pushed through, but for now, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is the player that the Catalans are working hard to secure.

Sport, via the Daily Express, suggest that Barca firstly want to secure a natural replacement for Luis Suarez, given that the Uruguayan is getting no younger and the club need a player to replicate El Pistolero’s goals output.

Quique Setien clearly still does want the Brazilian, after he told beIN Sports, cited by the Evening Standard: “Without doubt, I would love to be able to coach Neymar one day.”

This may well just remain a pipe dream for him and Barcelona’s supporters, however, because thanks to the coronavirus pandemic there doesn’t appear to be enough money in the kitty to be able to buy both world class exponents.