It’s clear that a lot of teams are going to have to reduce the size of their squads in an attempt to save money, so it will be interesting to see how they go about it.

It’s likely that versatile players will suddenly be in demand as they can take the role of two or three players, while the goalkeeping position could be fascinating.

For years we’ve heard stories about 2nd and 3rd choice keepers who earn a good wage for essentially doing nothing, so that could be a way of saving money too.

Teams will need to hope that nothing happens to their first choice player, but promoting a youth player to sit on the bench could allow that wage to be used on an outfield player.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has hinted that Barcelona are looking to go down this route, as back-up stopper Neto is officially considered as being on the transfer list.

The plan would be to promote B team keeper Inaki Pena to take his spot, and it sounds like there are plenty of young talents who could step up to take his place in the B team.

Although that sounds terrifically simple, there is a problem where the report suggests that Neto has no intention of leaving the club, so that’s a big obstacle to overcome.

Time will tell if Neto does go, but expect to see a lot of clubs take this approach in the next couple of years.