Barcelona told they have just three days to decide on sale of ace after €25m bid

According to the Sun via Spanish publication Sport, Premier League side Everton have set Barcelona a deadline to accept their offer for Jean-Clair Todibo which is worth a total of €25.

As per Sport, Everton are offering €22m for the Frenchman plus €3m in add-ons, the Toffees don’t wish to wait any longer and have set the Blaugrana a deadline of three days to respond to this offer.

The 20-year-old only joined Barcelona last summer for just €1m as per Sport, the centre-back has made five appearances for the La Liga champions and was loaned to Schalke in January.

Todibo has appeared eight times for Schalke, he missed this weekend’s clash with an injury, he was subbed off last week just minutes after engaging Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi in a foot race.

The Sun add that Schalke aren’t likely to trigger the option to make the ace’s loan permanent for £21m due to the financial impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on the club.

The report adds that Barcelona are yet to make a decision on Everton’s offer as they are aware of interest in the defender from Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan.

Todibo could be used as a piece in transfer negotiations with either Serie A side, which have dominated media speculation over the last month.

The Sun claim that Carlo Ancelotti’s is targeting a new centre-back for Everton in the next transfer window, adding that Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes is an alternative option should a swoop for Todibo fail.

Todibo hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week after Schalke were ripped apart against rivals Dortmund, the ace made a vile remark towards striker Erling Haaland.

Todibo is just 20 years old though and he’s shown enough promise to prove that he’s capable of being a key player for a top European club in the future.

With the media making much of Barcelona’s financial status due to the Covid-19 pandemic, selling the France Under-20s ace for a fee of around £20m (€22m) could be a wise move by the club.