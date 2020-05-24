Barcelona planning huge summer transfer window clear-out

Barcelona are planning a huge summer clear-out that could see several first-team players axed, according to a report in Marca.

The Catalan club have been hit hard by the coronavirus and are now looking at selling a number of their players because of their dire financial situation, according to the report.

The Marca report suggests that only Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi are sure to remain at the club next season, while the rest of the players on Barcelona’s books could be sold in the summer window.

The Catalan giants are planning on signing new players such as Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic and a notable number of Barcelona players could be offered as part of exchange deals to secure moves for the club’s intended targets.

Speaking about his future, as cited in Marca, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet said:

“No one knows what the future holds as a footballer, but I hope to be at Barcelona next season.

“It will depend on the transfer window. It’s a special period for clubs and no one is exempt from anything, but I hope to stay.”

While Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic said:

“I’d have liked it if the club had come out and said that I’d be staying, just to stop the rumours.”

While it is uncertain as to which players Barcelona will sell or involve in exchange deals this summer, it is apparent that there could be several departures at the Nou Camp in the upcoming transfer window.