The transfer market will probably be very different this Summer as teams operate in a much more sensible manner, so it means deals could be even more drawn out than usual.

The main issue will be replacing anyone who leaves, as it’s yet to become clear if certain clubs will just try to keep their squads together or if some might look to cash in on their best players.

Thomas Partey is a name that’s come up a lot recently with Arsenal, with The Express linking him with a move in recent days.

Spanish outlet Eldesmarque have reported on the latest with the Atletico Madrid midfielder, and this might be good news for The Gunners.

They do point out that Atleti’s main aim is to keep Partey and to get him to sign a new contract, but they are aware that this might not be possible, and the reports suggests he may move to the Premier League this Summer.

As a result, Diego Simeone has identified two players who could replace Partey – Napoli midfielder Allan and Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri.

Both players have proven quality and could go straight into the Atletico side, so it shows that they are preparing for the situation where Partey would move on.

Time will tell if this is a clear sign that a transfer will happen of if the club are simply being smart and being prepared, but it does sound look good news for Arsenal.