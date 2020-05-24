Bournemouth confirm player has tested positive for coronavirus

Bournemouth have confirmed one of their players, whom they have not named, has tested positive for coronavirus after the latest round of testing.

The Premier League will be hoping to return late next month, following the recent resumption of the Bundesliga in Germany and the expected return of La Liga in the next couple of weeks as well.

Still, it’s not ideal to hear that one player at Bournemouth has contracted the virus that has caused such havoc all across the world, and seen football ground to a halt this season.

The club tweeted a statement confirming the news today, and fans will just have to hope the player in question makes a speedy recovery and that others in the squad don’t also pick it up…

We can confirm that one of our players has tested positive for COVID-19.#afcb statement ?https://t.co/1W2yyAXVA1 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 24, 2020

Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also among the big names in the Premier League to get COVID-19, and both seemed to have mild symptoms of the illness.

While largely harmless to many, coronavirus can cause serious problems for the elderly and for those with pre-existing health conditions, so it’s vital to stop it spreading as much as possible.

One hopes that with regular testing and with players who test positive isolating, the Premier League can return without too much trouble in what would no doubt be a morale boost for the nation.