Coronavirus: EFL statement on COVID-19 testing

The EFL has confirmed its coronavirus testing results, according to an official statement.

The EFL confirmed that 1014 players and staff from all 24 Championship clubs were tested for the coronavirus and only two players were found to be positive from one particular club.

The Championship like the Premier League has been suspended since March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, it now looks as though the second tier of English football can resume in June along with the Premier League.

According to the statement, both players who have tested positive for COVID-19 will now self isolate according to government guidelines while the majority of players who have tested negative can go ahead with training with their respective clubs.

The statement further suggests that the EFL will make “regular and relevant announcements” regarding their testing programme to support “competition integrity and transparency”.

In what has to be taken as encouraging news, the Championship looks set to restart with only two cases of players turning out positive out of over a thousand players and staff.

Championship football fans can now be assured that the league will resume in June after two and half months without football.