Despite carving out a reasonable media career for himself in the recent past, it appears that ‘King of the Jungle,’ Harry Redknapp, is about to be tempted back into football management.

At 73 years of age, Redknapp would be one of the elder statesman in world football and hasn’t had a job in football management since 2017 with Birmingham, but that isn’t appearing to deter the decision makers for the Nigerian national team.

The Daily Star cite reports that current Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is hanging onto his job by a thread, and they quote a source as saying that; “The feeling is Harry Redknapp will be coming to manage Nigeria soon.’’

If the deal were to complete, it will take Redknapp back to his bread and butter, but something that it was thought he’d said goodbye to after a less than successful time at St. Andrews, and particular since his media career goes from strength to strength.

It’s been suggested by the Daily Star that international management ambitions have always been held by Redknapp, so this is perhaps the only type of deal that could tempt him back, and it could end up being a win-win on both sides.