“He needs to go somewhere where he’ll play” Owen Hargreaves suggests Timo Werner should reject Liverpool and sign for Man United or Chelsea

Although Jurgen Klopp has done an incredible job to assemble the current Liverpool side, he might actually have created some problems for himself.

The front three are outstanding and it’s hard to see any way that Klopp would want to replace them, but it’s also safe to assume that they will need a rest or someone will pick up an injury at some stage.

The back ups need to be good enough to push the current starters and to make an impact when they do play, but if they are too good then he’ll be left with some unhappy players in the squad.

Timo Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this Summer, and his hat trick against Mainz today will only add to that speculation.

Former Man United midfielder Owen Hargreaves was part of the commentary team for BT Sport today, and he made some interesting comments about Werner’s future.

He was asked if Liverpool actually needed him, and he made a very good point:

“He’s not going to get in ahead of Roberto Firmino, he needs to go somewhere where he’ll play”

He went on to point out that he could be an ideal fit for the way that Man United play, while Chelsea could also be a suitable destination if he does want to move.

There’s no doubt that he would improve the Liverpool squad, but you do have to wonder if he will get enough chances to show his quality at Anfield, so moving to another team might make more sense.