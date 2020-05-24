With Frank Lampard looking to build a Chelsea side that is able to challenge for silverware in the near future, news that one of his player’s agents isn’t ruling out a switch to Italy for his client is unlikely to be warmly received.

The Daily Express report that the manager is keen to keep hold of Jorginho, but, importantly, only if he’s still happy in west London, and that doesn’t appear to be the case when taking his agent, Joao Santos’ words into consideration.

“I don’t know whether Juve want Jorginho or not, as he has three years left on his Chelsea contract. We’ll see…” Santos told Tuttomercatoweb and cited by the Daily Express.

“He is a professional, so if an important club in Italy calls, then why not?”

It was Juve manager, Maurizio Sarri, that brought the midfielder to Stamford Bridge, after they also worked together at Napoli, and a reunion is therefore understandable.

However, at 28 years of age and with those three years still left on his contract, it’s unlikely that Lampard will let the player leave on the cheap, even taking into account that transfer fees are likely to plummet in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.