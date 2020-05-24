Incredible stats show why Man United and Liverpool want £52m rated Timo Werner

Football will always be split between those who believe in stats and those who just want to see a player play and to make their judgement from that.

It’s clear that Timo Werner is passing the eye test this season, he’s playing very well and always seems to influence the game, but his stats are backing that up too.

The Express recently indicated that he’s being chased by Man United and Liverpool, and his reported release clause of £52m does seem reasonable.

It’s hard to tell which team he would be best suited to, but these stats show exactly why he’s gaining so much interest:

Timo Werner 2019/20 (Bundesliga):

27 games, 24 goals, 7 assists. ? — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) May 24, 2020

If you compare that with the current stats in the Premier League, he’s a long way clear of top scorer Jamie Vardy who’s struck 19 times this season, while the 7 assists would leave him joint fourth on that metric too.

It’s clear he’s not just a flash in the pan either, as a look over recent seasons show a level of consistency that is equally impressive:

Timo Werner for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga:

2016/17: 31 games, 21 goals, 7 assists

2017/18: 32 games, 13 goals, 8 assists

2018/19: 30 games, 16 goals, 9 assists

2019/20: 27 games, 24 goals, 7 assists (Transfermarkt) — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) May 24, 2020

He’s lightning quick and ruthless in front of goal so he certainly looks like he should be a good fit for the Premier League, so hopefully he does make a move this Summer to test himself in a new country.