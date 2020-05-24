Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, will have surely gone up in Gunners supporters estimation after he trolled Liverpool for failing to go a season unbeaten.

In 2003/04, Wenger’s side were imperious for the most part, and on completion of that campaign, they came to be known as the Invincibles.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were taking on all comers during the current 2019/20 season, and for a long period it looked as if the Reds were going to emulate the north Londoners.

Just prior to the lockdown, a temporary loss of form eventually saw Liverpool lose their unbeaten record in spectacular fashion at Watford, and it appears that Wenger took great delight in that result.

“Yes, it was a form of satisfaction,” he’s reported as saying by the Daily Star. “We always like to be the only ones to achieve something.

“They [Liverpool] could really go all the way. But it shows that it’s difficult to repeat this feat. Anyway, that day, I had a lot of messages from Arsenal supporters!”

Wenger shaped every aspect of the club during his 22-year tenure at Arsenal, keeping them as competitive as possible during the move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium.

However, it’s surely taking his team to an entire Premier League campaign unbeaten that will be his biggest legacy.