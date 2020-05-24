When footballers move clubs, deals are ostensibly done whilst they are still with their current employers, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that players talk about such things.

However, it’s one thing to believe it goes on, and quite another when a player openly admits to doing it and really looking forward to getting away.

Chelsea fans aren’t likely to be too enamoured by the revelation that Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard happily talked about their impending switches to Real Madrid in the confines of the Stamford Bridge dressing room.

“In the Chelsea dressing room, we were talking about the possibility of playing here (at Real Madrid),” Courtois told El Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Mail.

“‘The White House, the White House… it was nice to speculate about it. Now, we are very eager to win trophies.”

Both Belgians had done well during their time in west London, with Hazard arguably one of the most inventive to have ever pulled on the blue shirt, but the notion of them not be able to contain their glee at heading to the Spanish capital will surely sully their reputations.

It certainly makes a mockery of seeing Hazard kissing the Chelsea badge after scoring.