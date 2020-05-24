Chelsea have reportedly contacted Real Madrid with a surprise transfer offer for long-serving striker Karim Benzema.

According to Don Balon, the Blues are keen to try signing the experienced Frenchman in 2021, and could even offer him a three-year contract, despite the fact that he would be 33 years old by that point.

Benzema has, in fairness, shown little sign of slowing down as he continues to be a hugely important part of this Real Madrid side after over a decade of great service.

Don Balon note that Chelsea are eager to bring in more experience to help their youthful squad, and it could be that Benzema has what it takes to play an important role in their squad for a few years.

This does seem slightly at odds with their current transfer policy, however, as they’ve targeted young players in the transfer market, and are seemingly reluctant to offer a long-term deal to current player Willian.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo, as translated by the Metro, Willian revealed that he wanted a three-year contract but that Chelsea would only offer him two, putting his future at Stamford Bridge into doubt.

Regardless, Benzema remains a world class talent and it would be great for neutrals to see him have a spell in the Premier League before his career is done.