In a sign of just how badly the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect the transfer fees that clubs can demand for their players, one who cost Barcelona over €100m could now be available for just €42m (£39m).

World Cup winner, Ousmane Dembele, has flattered to deceive whilst at the Camp Nou, and aside from injuries has rarely shown the form that saw Barcelona pay their second highest ever transfer fee in order to bring the Frenchman to Catalonia.

However, there’s little doubt that when he’s in the mood, Dembele is devastatingly good.

Comfortable with both feet and able to unsettle even the most consummate of defenders, his lightning-quick pace from a standing start is an asset that will be right at home in a team that likes to break at speed.

According to Sport, and cited by the Daily Express, the Blaugranes are now willing to let him leave for a paltry £39m, a loss of approximately £60m on the price they paid.

The Daily Express note that Liverpool’s previous interest cooled because of Dembele’s reported £200,000 per week salary, but given the drop in transfer fee, it’s entirely possible that Jurgen Klopp will take another look at the situation.

At that sort of price, for a player that is still only 23 years of age and with no ceiling on how far he could go in the game, Liverpool shouldn’t be dilly-dallying.