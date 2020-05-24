Liverpool have been tipped to prioritise the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz over RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

A report from Liverpool.com links the Reds with Havertz, who has also been linked recently with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United for potentially as much as £89million.

Havertz has shone in the Bundesliga in recent times, looking particularly impressive in recent games as the German top flight returned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Germany international is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players in the game and looks like he could be a fine fit for Liverpool.

As explained by Liverpool.com, the 20-year-old also looks like he could be the best fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Werner is more of an out-and-out centre-forward and might lack the all-round ability to play the Roberto Firmino role at Anfield.

Havertz, by contrast, is a similar all-rounder to Firmino and could fill a variety of other attacking midfield roles in LFC’s squad.

The youngster would likely be more expensive than the £50m-rated Werner, but in the long run he might end up being the better value-for-money investment.