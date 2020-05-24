Menu

Video: Eduard Lowen scores free-kick screamer for Augsburg vs Schalke

Posted by

The Bundesliga returning has truly been a gift during these difficult times, and there’s another great goal from Germany to celebrate today.

Watch below as Augsburg midfielder Eduard Lowen opens the scoring against Schalke with a beauty of a free-kick from long range.

The flight of the ball here is very satisfying to watch as it hits the back of the net, albeit in front of an empty stadium.

It’s a shame no fans could be there to witness this strike live, but it’s a great watch anyway!

More Stories Eduard Lowen