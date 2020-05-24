Video: Eduard Lowen scores free-kick screamer for Augsburg vs Schalke

The Bundesliga returning has truly been a gift during these difficult times, and there’s another great goal from Germany to celebrate today.

Watch below as Augsburg midfielder Eduard Lowen opens the scoring against Schalke with a beauty of a free-kick from long range.

Screamer alert ??? Eduard Löwen with a rocket for Augsburg! Ping.#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/JSE6KM9vhG — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020

The flight of the ball here is very satisfying to watch as it hits the back of the net, albeit in front of an empty stadium.

It’s a shame no fans could be there to witness this strike live, but it’s a great watch anyway!