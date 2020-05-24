Man United agree to lower asking price to allow outcast to leave the club

It’s understandable that a club will look to squeeze every last penny from a transfer deal when they can, but sometimes it’s better just to take what you can and move on

Chris Smalling has enjoyed a decent season on loan at Roma in Serie A, but it doesn’t sound like there will be a place for him at Old Trafford next season.

A report from Football Italia has given the latest on his situation, and it sounds like he is now edging closer to an exit.

They claim that United were hoping to get around €25m, but Roma considered that price tag to be excessive. As a result the Old Trafford club have now reduced their demands to €18m, and that seems to be more acceptable.

They go on to say that Smalling is happy in Italy and would like to stay permanently, so this could make sense for everyone.

You could understand that United might look to hold out for more money if a lot of teams were interested, but here it makes sense to get what they can and put it towards improving the squad next season instead.