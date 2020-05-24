Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a possible transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has struggled in his brief spell at Juve, but previously looked a top talent at Paris Saint-Germain, and is surely a player who could flourish in the right team.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Man Utd representatives have spoken to Rabiot’s mother and agent about a potential deal, which would likely cost around £27million.

This follows Rabiot also being linked with Arsenal by Le 10 Sport, so it may be that the Red Devils have now moved ahead of the Gunners in the running for the France international’s signature.

Whilst not always being the most exciting player to watch, Rabiot is an intelligent and disciplined midfield player who does the simple things well, and every squad needs someone like that.

Arsenal are particularly weak in midfield at the moment so could do with someone with Rabiot’s quality and experience coming in at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta surely needs to rebuild this struggling side he’s inherited from Unai Emery.

United, meanwhile, might also benefit from more options in the middle of the park as players like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred have all struggled for consistency at various points.

If Rabiot really is on the move for as little as £27m this summer, it’s easy to see why top clubs might be tempted to gamble on him, even if his recent form hasn’t been too convincing.