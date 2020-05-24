Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be edging towards a transfer away from the club.

This is because French source Le 10 Sport claim his agent Mino Raiola has opened talks over a potential move to Juventus for Pogba after his disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

Pogba joined United from Juve back in 2016 and has not lived up to expectations so far, and it would not be surprising if the Red Devils were now running out of patience with him.

Still, Man Utd could also do well to hold on to the France international, as it might not be an ideal time to be letting a potential world class talent go.

United might do well to raise funds amid the economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, but it might then be hard to replace Pogba for any reasonable amount of money.

The 27-year-old might also go on to shine elsewhere, as others like Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria have done since leaving MUFC.

It would certainly be embarrassing for United if, once again, one of their flops ended up succeeding as soon as they left the club, as it suggests there’s more of an issue with the setup at Old Trafford than with the players themselves.