With there still some uncertainty as to whether Odion Ighalo will be at Manchester United beyond the current campaign, the Red Devils have turned their attentions elsewhere.

However, they face competition to sign Bournemouth’s Joshua King according to Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard is, apparently, looking for more competition for his front line, and two more of the Premier League’s top six teams are also alleged to be keeping an eye on proceedings.

King, 28, only has one year left on his current deal with The Cherries, and it’s thought that the south coast club might be willing to cash in now, just a few months after turning down a £20m bid from United, who went on to sign Ighalo as a result.

Sky Sports report that the player has 48 goals in his five years at Bournemouth, which hardly speaks of a striker playing at the elite level, but it seems fairly clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees something in him that he can work with.

An ability to play out wide or down the centre is advantageous, and with transfer prices expected to plummet in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, United could bag themselves a bargain.