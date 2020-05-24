The latest Man United transfer news roundup is here, and there could be some big changes made to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad if the latest gossip is to be believed.

The Red Devils have made some progress this season, but will still be eager to improve and close the gap on rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

More spending may be necessary, and one rumour has seen them strongly linked with efforts to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of rivals Arsenal.

Sources state United have opened discussions over signing the 25-year-old Frenchman for a potential bargain fee of just £27million.

Rabiot could be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic and a possible upgrade on other players like Andreas Pereira in that area of the pitch.

Further forward, United could also be in with a chance of signing Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele for a bargain fee of just £37m.

The 23-year-old has struggled at Barca and is now being linked with MUFC in what could end up being a bargain move if he can get back to his best.

Dembele looked world class at previous club Borussia Dortmund and could be a cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho this summer.

Finally, United might also be set to lose a big name as Paul Pogba is said to have opened talks over a return to Juventus.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has spoken with the Serie A giants and it might make sense for Man Utd to cash in on the 27-year-old while they still can as his value might continue to fall after his lack of impact at Old Trafford.