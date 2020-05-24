According to the Mirror, Manchester United are planning to net £12m for the sale of out of favour defender Marcos Rojo as Argentine giants Boca Junior and Estudiantes eye a move for the star.
The Red Devils signed Rojo in the summer of 2014 for a fee of £16m, as per BBC Sport.
The aggressive defender has struggled with injuries over the last couple of years and has fallen down the pecking order at centre-back.
Rojo made just nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the first-half of the season and was subsequently loaned out to boyhood club Estudiantes in January.
The 30-year-old has made just one appearance since returning to his homeland but with the ace fit, it’s reported that the Manchester outfit are now set cash in on his services.
It’s claimed that Boca are now interested in Rojo’s services as they will be losing a defender in Junior Alonso – as the Paraguayan’s loan will expire at the end of next month.
Estudiantes on the other hand are keen on re-signing Rojo permanently, the defender left his hometown club 12 years ago to embark on a career in Europe which ended with him joining United.
The Mirror report that Rojo still has a year left on his current United contract, the Red Devils also have the option to extend this deal by a further 12 months.
If Rojo is to leave the Red Devils in the next transfer window we’ll miss the ace’s care-free character which has produced moments like this.
Rojo was perhaps a bit of a loose cannon but from a neutral perspective it was great to see a player with his level of passion and desire playing in the Premier League.