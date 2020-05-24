Rojo-looks-set-to-leave-Manchester-United

Rojo has fallen out of favour at Manchester United.

It’s claimed that Boca are now interested in Rojo’s services as they will be losing a defender in Junior Alonso – as the Paraguayan’s loan will expire at the end of next month.

Estudiantes on the other hand are keen on re-signing Rojo permanently, the defender left his hometown club 12 years ago to embark on a career in Europe which ended with him joining United.

The Mirror report that Rojo still has a year left on his current United contract, the Red Devils also have the option to extend this deal by a further 12 months.

If Rojo is to leave the Red Devils in the next transfer window we’ll miss the ace’s care-free character which has produced moments like this.