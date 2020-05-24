According to the Mirror, Manchester United are planning to net £12m for the sale of out of favour defender Marcos Rojo as Argentine giants Boca Junior and Estudiantes eye a move for the star.

The Red Devils signed Rojo in the summer of 2014 for a fee of £16m, as per BBC Sport.

The aggressive defender has struggled with injuries over the last couple of years and has fallen down the pecking order at centre-back.

Rojo made just nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the first-half of the season and was subsequently loaned out to boyhood club Estudiantes in January.

The 30-year-old has made just one appearance since returning to his homeland but with the ace fit, it’s reported that the Manchester outfit are now set cash in on his services.

Rojo was perhaps a bit of a loose cannon but from a neutral perspective it was great to see a player with his level of passion and desire playing in the Premier League.