Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a significant Ousmane Dembele transfer boost after a shock development.

According to latest reports, Barcelona have slashed Dembele’s asking price to just £37million as they surprisingly prepare to make a huge loss on the France international, despite splashing the cash to sign him from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal have been linked with Dembele recently, and will now surely be on alert for this bargain deal for a youngster who could still fulfil his enormous potential.

The 23-year-old has never looked quite the right fit for Barca’s style of play, so it’s little surprise they’re now willing to let him go, but it’s easy to imagine he could improve at United or Arsenal.

Dembele would probably benefit from the direct play of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s youthful side, and could be a cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal would also surely benefit from bringing in Dembele after the lack of impact made by Nicolas Pepe so far, and at £37m he’d surely be within their price range.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, but if Dembele can get back to his best in the Premier League he’ll surely be a superb signing.