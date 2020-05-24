According to Spanish publication Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in signing out of favour Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, as they look to add more French players to their squad.

Sport report that the ace is still recovering from his muscular injury which will reportedly leave him sidelined until August.

The Spanish publication even hint that should Barcelona sell the 23-year-old to the Parisians, this could open the door for the Catalan outfit to reignite talks to re-sign superstar Neymar from the French outfit.

As per BBC Sport, Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to £135.5m for Dembele back in the summer of 2017, the Frenchman has so far failed to live up to this price-tag.

As reported by Sport, via TMW, and also covered by Marca, it’s now claimed that Barca would allow the Frenchman to leave for just €42m.

Sport add that PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is prepared to take a risk with the signing of Dembele, the Ligue 1 champions are said to be confident that they can keep the attacker fit.

After a difficult spell in Catalonia, reuniting with Tuchel would perhaps be the ideal move for the France international, it was under the German’s reign at Dortmund that he made waves which lead to his marquee move to Barcelona.

Sport also add that skilful wide forward earns €10m per season, meaning that PSG are one of the few clubs that would be financially capable of signing Dembele.

Dembele has made just nine appearances across all competitions this season, registering just one goal contribution in these outings.

Despite Dembele’s struggles, he’s just 23 years old and there’s no doubt that he’s one of the most naturally gifted and skilful attackers around – the right club just need to find a way to keep him fit and working hard so that he can achieve his superstar potential.

Dembele is an exciting player to watch that brings the kind of X-factor that most attacker can’t compete with, can the starlet kickstart getting his career back on track with a move to Paris?