Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane breaches lockdown rules in Spain

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has breached lockdown rules in Spain, according to a recent report in Sport.

This comes shortly after news that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale broke lockdown rules to play golf on the weekend just after a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The report in Sport states that Zidane visited his second home on the outskirts of Madrid despite lockdown rules prohibiting it.

The Real Madrid manager bought a second home on the outskirts of Madrid in Comunidad de Madrid about a year ago and reportedly visited it recently.

According to lockdown rules in Madrid, people are not allowed to move across town borders unless for ‘strictly personal’ reasons and you are not allowed to move to your second home from your primary residence as well.

But the French World Cup winner reportedly disregarded and broke those rules earlier this week to visit his second home, according to Sport.

Zidane’s breaking of local lockdown policies could cost the French manager a fine of 1500 euros, as per rules from the Spanish Interior Ministry, but luckily for Zidane, Sport’s report claims that nobody captured him moving across town borders on camera.